Abrahams: Western Sahara Reset Could Spark Chaos, Instability, War

Former Bush official Elliot Abrahams considers a Biden u-turn on Western Sahara a deliberate case of sabotage against key-US ally Morocco

Rabat – US Politician Elliot Abrahams has said a US reversal on Western Sahara would be an act of “deliberately destabilizing” Morocco. Abrahams, a former George W. Bush Administration operative, made the statement in an opinion piece in the National Review.

Abrahams used the same arguments that experts have repeatedly reiterated as he aimed his criticism at Polisario-supporting US politicians Senator James Inhofe and former Security Adviser John Bolton, as well as former UN envoy James Baker. The three politicians have strongly criticized former-US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

In his article, Abrahams presented the plethora of evidence in support of Trump’s decision and rubbished calls on newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden to undo the diplomatic move.

Abrahams is a neoconservative politician who was the Senior Director for the Near East and North Africa at the National Security Council during the first term of President W. Bush.

He used his behind-the-scenes experiences to describe how US foreign policy had considered, from its inception, Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal as the only realistic solution in Western Sahara.

He emphasized that repeated diplomatic moves, including the absence of US support for the Baker plan, and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s reiteration of that US position in 2009.

Furthermore he emphasized that the establishment of a Polisario state would amount to “deliberately destabilizing” Morocco, a key US ally in the region. The creation of a Polisario state, Abrahams argued, would leave Morocco with no land borders whatsoever while creating another failed state in the Sahel.

A Polisario-run state would not be able to keep Morocco’s commitment in regional security and anti-terrorism efforts, and would effectively leave a militia that he described as a “Cold War remnant” in charge of a state in the volatile region.

Reversing Trump’s decision, Abrahams continued, would mean that the US would directly undermine the Moroccan monarchy as well as national unity in one of the US’ most important non-NATO allies.

He wrote, “if the United States must support an independence referendum for the Western Sahara, why not for Scotland and Catalonia? Why not Quebec and Wales?”

For the former high-ranking US official, Trump’s Western Sahara proclamation constituted a logical step in the direction that US foreign policy had more subtly endorsed for years.

Abrahams argued that there were now just two paths available for Biden’s foreign policy: “Endless continuation of conflict” or a negotiation based on Morocco’s Autonomy Plan. Trump”’s decision, Abrahams concluded, is creating the necessary pressure to finally settle the conflict through UN-guided negotiations on the terms of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan.