Morocco Reacts to Video of Spanish Guards Assaulting Moroccan Minors

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned on Wednesday, February 3, the Spanish Ambassador in Rabat, Le360 reported, citing “informed sources.”

The move came after a viral video showed several Spanish security officers beating Moroccan minors.

It is uncertain whether the video is recent or not, but it is clear that it was recorded in Spain. The Spanish officers were wearing uniforms of Spain’s Civil Guard and using their batons to hit the Moroccan minors, believed to be irregular migrants.

The video showed the young Moroccans begging the Spanish officers to stop hitting them. But the beating did not stop until all the Moroccans fell to the ground, with no energy left to resist.

Some reports claim that the incident occurred at a migrant detention center in Las Palmas, the Canary Islands, but Morocco World News was unable to independently verify the information.

According to Le360, Moroccan diplomacy has expressed its “concern” about the treatment of these minors and asked for clarification about the incident.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also demanded that Spanish authorities take all necessary measures to protect Moroccan minors.

It also demanded that Spain take disciplinary measures against the Civil Guard officers that appeared in the video to make sure they no longer pose a threat to young Moroccans.

Mistreatment of Moroccan migrants in detention centers is not something unheard of. On July 1, 2019, officers at a Spanish juvenile detention center killed Iliass Tahiri, an 18-year-old Moroccan boy.

A tragic video released nearly one year after the incident, in June 2020, documented the young Moroccan’s death.

The footage showed two security guards entering a small room with a bed and a desk, followed by two more guards holding Tahiri, handcuffed, by his arms.

The guards threw the boy onto the bed, and two other men joined them to restrain him, despite Tahiri’s lack of resistance.

The six men appeared to take turns restraining the boy. As many as five guards were seen restraining him at once.

While this was ongoing, Tahiri’s face was pressed to the bed, unable to breathe. At one point, the video showed one of the guard’s checking the boy for a pulse and then continuing to tie the victim’s limbs with a thick strap.

Thirteen minutes after the ordeal began, when the guards realized that they had killed the boy, a doctor arrived to confirm that the young Moroccan was not breathing. The doctor’s attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.