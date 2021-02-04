Morocco’s OCP Launches New Online Service to Promote Agricultural Development

The platform will serve as a space to facilitate communication and exchange of expertise between partners and farmers.

Rabat – Morocco’s state-owned phosphate and fertilizer group OCP has launched a new online service to promote the agricultural ecosystem.

The group issued a press release to announce the launch of the Al Moutmir website, an initiative that seeks to enable the group to share its expertise in the field of sustainable, smart agriculture.

The website will also serve as a platform to facilitate communication with farmers and all stakeholders concerned with the development of innovative and sustainable agriculture. It offers a space of exchange of knowledge around sustainable and inclusive models of agricultural development.

One of the goals is to contribute to the transformation of the agricultural sector to make it a “real elver for development and the creation of sustainable values, inclusive, and capable of attracting youth,” OCP said.

As a global leader in the fertilizer industry, OCP vowed to support the transformation of the agricultural sector in Morocco and across the world.

“The objective is to contribute to the emergence of inclusive agricultural development models, creating values and lasting impacts,” the company said.

The new OCP project is in collaboration with Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture’s plans of modernizing Moroccan agriculture.

The group said that “Al moutmir” mobilizes its teams to closely support farms, including those with small farming businesses.

The website seeks to help farmers and accompany them to address the challenges of agriculture and bring about new solutions adapted and accessible for all.

The website includes a document library with “scientific content” and a contact section that will allow users to directly speak with the OCP’s l Moutmir team, who will respond to their requests.

The OCP group is one of the leading companies in fertilizers across the continent.

In recent years, the Moroccan company has expanded its projects across Africa. It has considerably contributed in African governments’ investments in smart and sustainable agriculture, in addition to assisting local farmers in boosting their productivity.

Some of OCP Africa’s recent initiatives include the launch of a platform to ensure expertise sharing between African researchers and partners on soil mapping.

The project is part of OCP’s actions to promote the creation of decision-support tools in agriculture across Africa.

The company’s initiatives led the group to the list of the finalists for the 2021 Franz Edelman Award.

In January, the competition’s jury selected the group for using advanced analytics to transport its production and supply chain.