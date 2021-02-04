Water Scarcity ‘A Real Threat to Morocco’s Stability’

Spread the love

Agadir – A new report by the Centre of Mediterranean Integration (CMI) has assessed climate change in Morocco and revealed that the North African country faces serious challenges in terms of water scarcity and material security.



The study, which was released on February 3, contains new data and maps concerning climate change in Morocco.



Funded by the government of the UK, the data was developed in partnership with key Moroccan government agencies, according to the press release shared with Morocco World News.



The information from the study will help Morocco expand the knowledge available to local institutions and decision makers, especially concerning water and agriculture management.

The data, which has not been made public yet, mostly consists of national climate projections for temperature, precipitation, and several extreme weather indicators.



British Ambassador to Morocco Simon Martin said, “Water scarcity constitutes a real threat to Morocco’s stability and sustainable development.” He noted that the seminar aims to bring together the “best minds” to find solutions to Morocco’s water management issues.



Read Also: Energy Minister Celebrates Morocco’s Green Hydrogen Achievements

Blanca Moreno-Dodson, the manager of the Center for Mediterranean Integration, echoed the British diplomat’s concerns.

“Climate change is adding a new complexity to Morocco’s economic growth,” said Moreno-Dodson. Referring to the floods and droughts that have been sweeping the North African country in the past years, she argued that Morocco’s experience with drought has increased “the stresses on water and land systems” while adding to the growing water and food insecurity.

“Evidence-based planning is the main ingredient for resilience” she concluded, speaking of the new data made available to the Moroccan government.

The study aims to better understand material security while building a stronger understanding of cross-sector security issues, such as food, water, environment, and migration. To achieve this, the initiative engages with a wide range of stakeholders in regional collaboration, including youth, civil society, governments, the private sector, and academia.



Many international observers have commended Morocco’s climate-friendly initiatives over years.

One such recent acknowledgement was the 2021 Green Future Index, which has just ranked Morocco the best country in the MENA and second best in Africa, in terms of commitment to a low-carbon future. The index also ranked Morocco fifth globally in the “clean innovation pillar.”

According to CMI’s study, however, Morocco still needs to redouble its efforts when it comes to water management and sustainable agriculture.