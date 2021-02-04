Morocco’s Cadi Ayyad University Ranks 4th in North Africa

According to a major research institution in Spain, Morocco is home to top universities in North Africa.

Rabat – Webometrics Ranking of World Universities named Marrakech’s Cadi Ayyad University the fourth best university in North Africa in its annual publication released in January.

The Moroccan university ranked behind three Egyptian universities, including Cairo University, Alexandria University, and Mansoura University.

The ranking was based on visibility, transparency, and excellence. The criterion of visibility inspects “Web content,” the criterion of transparency examines “Top cited researchers,” and the criterion of excellence looks at “Top cited papers.”

Webometrics’ report also ranked Morocco’s Mohammed V University in Rabat the 10th best university in North Africa.

While the ranking of the two Moroccan universities may bring pride and joy to many, looking at them from a global view may provide a different perspective.

Webometrics Ranking of World Universities ranks Cadi Ayyad University as number 1,194 in the world. Similarly, Mohammed V University comes in 1,598th worldwide. While Cadi Ayyad University is only three ranks below Cairo University, the Egyptian institution is 643 ranks above Cadi Ayyad University globally.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is the product of the Cybermetrics Lab. Cybermetrics is a Spanish research group affiliated with the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), which the Cybermetrics Lab says is Spain’s “largest public research body.”

The Cybermetrics Lab states that the most important objective of the ranking is to “promote Open Access to the knowledge generated by the University.” Open access means that the knowledge is available to all who seek it. This is why Cybermetrics says the best way for a university to raise its rank is by amplifying the quality and quantity of its web content.