Israel’s Envoy to Morocco David Govrin Enjoys Stroll in Sunny Rabat

Spread the love

Israel’s Charge d’Affaires in Rabat, David Govrin, appears to enjoy the sunny weather of Morocco.

On Thursday, February 4, he walked around Rabat and visited the Jewish quarter in the old Medina, known as Mellah.

The Israeli government’s Arabic-speaking accounts on social networks have shared several pictures documenting Govrin’s stroll.

قام السفير دافيد غوفرين، القائم بأعمال الممثلية الإسرائيلية في المغرب، بزيارة الملاح (الحي اليهودي القديم) في مدينة الرباط توقف خلالها في الكنيس الرئيسي وكنيس الحاخام شالوم الزاوي. غوفرين: "لقد كانت الزيارة غاية الإثارة للعواطف. المغرب نموذج للتعايش ومثال للتسامح بين الأديان". pic.twitter.com/NLC2Avfdx9 — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) February 4, 2021

During his visit to Mellah, Govrin met with several members of the Jewish community in Morocco, including businesspeople.

The Israeli diplomat also explored the main synagogue in Mellah and the smaller Rabbi Shalom Zaoui synagogue, which underwent renovations in recent years.

“Visiting the historical sites of the Jewish community in Rabat was very emotional,” Govrin said. “Morocco is an example for religious coexistence, tolerance, and fraternity.”

Some of the pictures showed Govrin, with a wide smile on his face, visiting other tourist attractions in Rabat, including the Hassan Tower, the Bouregreg Marina, and the Chellah gardens.

The diplomat arrived in Morocco on January 26, marking the reopening of the Israeli diplomatic liaison office in Rabat.

The office had been closed since Morocco cut its diplomatic ties with Israel in the early 2000s.

Its reopening came after Morocco agreed to re-establish its diplomatic ties with Israel.

The two countries officialized their decision to resume relations on December 22, 2020, through a Joint Declaration.

Under the declaration, Morocco and Israel pledged to reopen their respective liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv “as soon as possible.” Morocco is yet to reopen its representation in Israel.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs appointed Govrin to lead Israel’s diplomatic mission in Morocco in early January.

Prior to his appointment in Morocco, Govrin served as the Israeli ambassador to Cairo, Egypt, between 2016 and 2020.

Read also: Israel Reopens Diplomatic Liaison Office in Morocco