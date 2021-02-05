COVID-19: Italy Suspends Maritime Links With Morocco

Flights will continue between the two destinations.

Rabat – The Italian consulate general in Casablanca has announced the suspension of maritime links between Italy and Morocco.

The consulate said the maritime links between the two countries will stop from February 3 until further notice.

The statement announced that air links between Italy and Morocco will continue to operate.

“We suggest contacting airlines for more information,” the consulate concluded.

Italy is among the countries that were highly impacted by COVID-19 crisis.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the European country has recorded over 2.6 million COVID-18 cases, including 2.08 million recoveries and 90,241 deaths.

Morocco also continues to record new infections. To date, the North African country has confirmed 473,667 cases, including 452,522 recoveries and 8,351 deaths.

The Moroccan government announced satisfaction to be among the first African countries to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Morocco’s campaign began on January 27.

Over 351,723 people received the vaccine as of February 4.

Morocco aims to vaccinate 33 million citizens and residents to achieve herd immunity.

The first phase of the vaccination campaign is targeting teachers, health officials, and security officials aged 40 or above, the elderly, as well as others in high-risk categories.

Morocco received 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including two million from AstraZeneca and a half million from Sinopharm.

