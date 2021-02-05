408,235 People in Morocco Received COVID-19 Vaccines

The vaccination campaign targets a population of 33 million.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health said the number of people in Morocco who have received COVID-19 vaccines reached 408,235 as of February 5.

The first phase of the vaccination campaign started on January 28.

The campaign prioritizes teachers, doctors, and security officers, as well people at particular risk of infection.

Morocco purchased 66 million doses of the vaccines, seeking to target 33 million within Morocco’s population.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 474,379 infections, with 712 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also confirmed 780 new recoveries. The number of people who have recovered from the virus reached 453,302.

The death toll related to COVID-19 cases reached 8,368 after 17 additional carriers died in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases reached 12,709, including 606 in critical condition.

The region of Casablanca-Settat recorded 306 new cases and six deaths, while Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 93 new infections and two new fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 81 new infections and two COVID-19-related deaths, while the Souss-Massa region confirmed 60 cases and no additional deaths.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region followed with 52 cases and three deaths, followed by Marrakech-Safi (46 cases, two deaths), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (19 cases, one death), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (13 cases, no deaths), Guelmim-Oued Noun (13 cases, no deaths), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (11 cases, zero additional deaths).

Draa-Tafilalet confirmed nine cases and one death, followed by Fez-Meknes (nine new cases and no new fatalities).