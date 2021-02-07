Moroccan Photographers L4artiste, Psycho Moustache on Their Rise to Fame

“Morocco is the main theme of my work, even if you can’t see it surely you can feel it, and that’s what’s important, art is a feeling.”

Photography for L4artiste and Psycho Moustache started as an escape from the stress of daily life stress but resulted in personal evolution and a successful career for the two Moroccan photographers.

Photography is a language that uses visual elements in lieu of words, translating an idea to a finished photo that provokes a reaction from the viewer.

It is a unique art form that lets photographers interpret content in a variety of ways, from minimalism to the freedom of the abstract.

Prominent Moroccan photographers have for long enjoyed recognition around the globe. These include figures such as Hassan Hajjaj, nicknamed the Andy Warhol of Morocco, or Laila Hida, who sheds light on the role and rights of women in Morocco.

L4artiste and Psycho Moustache are two of the brightest stars in the country’s photography scene today, amassing over 30,000 followers each on their social media platforms.

The two strive to deliver Moroccan messages to the world through their art.

Moroccan photographers L4artiste and Psycho Moustache

L4artiste’s work

Moroccan photographer Ismail Zaidy, or L4artiste, was born and raised in Marrakech. It is easy to see the ochre city’s influence in his art.

“My father is from Marrakech, my mother from a small town called Oued Zem. My siblings feature in much of my work. Family is intrinsic to my creativity,” L4artiste explained in an interview with Morocco World News.

The 23-year-old graduated with a BA in international management in 2018 from Cadi Ayad in Marrakech but started taking photos on his rooftop in the summer of 2017.

Hamza Lafrouji, better known as Psycho Moustache, comes from Casablanca.

Pycho moustache’s work

Raised on the popular street of Sidi Moumen, the 28-year-old found inspiration at an early age from his uncle’s infatuation with cameras and started learning more about visual art.

“Photography is something I’ve learned from my uncle and before I knew it, I’ve realized that photography is my true passion,” he explained.

Fortunately for L4artiste, he used his family members as models so it was always relatively easy to communicate his ideas.

“Luckily I had no challenges at the start of my journey as I kept it always simple,” he said.

However, for Psycho Moustache, who started as a street photographer shooting portraits of strangers in the streets of Casablanca, he rapidly found out most people are camera shy.

“I realized my first challenge was people were afraid of cameras, and they often see it as a threat.” But that did not stop him from following his passion.

L4artiste and Psycho Moustache on pursuing photography in Morocco

As a visual art form, photography captures the human essence and perception and can make the viewer experience deep emotions.

The two Moroccan photographers capture moments and immortalize them forever. They can see the beauty in the small trivial details in the most ordinary places, elements most of us ignore.

L4artiste needed an outlet in which he could immerse himself, lose himself, and forget his worries and daily stress. He needed an outlet into which he could pour his vision and talent.

“I pursued a career in photography to express my inner perspective, around a hub of other unique creatives,” the 23-year-old Moroccan photographer explained.

Psycho Moustache, on the other hand, who was enamored with his uncle’s cameras, felt that he was destined to hold a camera. He connected with photography on all levels, including each click.

“I enjoyed the sound cameras make,” Psycho Moustache said, expressing how smitten he still is with cameras not just for their output but as instruments.

The young creative admits that learning to become a great photographer is a serious challenge, but says it is definitely a pursuit that will never be boring.

Being able to capture precious moments is both a fantastic photographic challenge and a profound learning experience, he added.

Shooting his siblings on his rooftop in Marrakech, L4artiste reached a large number of followers and supporters on social media platforms, which only drove him to improve and enhance his work and take it more seriously.

“I realized photography was more than a hobby once people started interacting with it and feeling the essence of it,” he recalled.

Morocco in the photographers’ works

L4artiste’s work

L4artiste sees his photography as liberation from everything social and normal, as he tries to embody everything that is artistic and spiritual in an abstract yet minimalistic style.

He insists that the Moroccan touch is always present in his works, whether it is written on the models’ faces, the walls, or even the sky.

“Morocco is the main theme of my work, even if you can’t see it surely you can feel it, and that’s what’s important, art is a feeling.”

Psycho Moustache has always given Morocco a prominent presence in his works. Every small detail in his day-to-day life inspires him to capture it.

Morocco is his biggest inspiration to produce magnificent work that conveys a range of emotions, from happiness to sadness to fear to excitement.

“Morocco influences my work with its simplicity and fascinating views, but especially the Moroccan beautiful faces that give me a lot of inspiration,” he explained.

L4artiste and Psycho Moustache’s future goals and projects

Supported fully by their family and friends, the young Moroccan photographers’ talent shined bright as famous international magazines began to feature their work.

You can find Psycho Moustache’s art in international magazines such as Vogue Italia — in multiple issues — and also on local television show 2M TV POPUP.

L4artiste, meanwhile, has featured on the pages of CNN Arabia and Vogue Arabia.

L4artiste is currently working on a two-part exhibition called “Aayila” or “Family.” In fact, the first part is already on display in Ryad Yemma by Hassan Hajjaj.

“My future objective and goal is to become one the most famous and recognized photographers in the world,” Psycho Moustache stated.

He believes this dream is very much possible if he continues to work hard and express himself even further through the camera’s lens.

What makes a good photographer?

Having a camera does not make you a photographer. Photography is more than just mastering your camera or owning camera gear.

According to the two Moroccan photographers, there are distinct inherent qualities that allow a photographer to capture the most beautiful scenes in the most unexpected places.

First and foremost, like any form of art, photography demands creativity and imagination. Having a creative mind helps you distinguish beauty in the ordinary.

Psycho Moustache insists that having “the eye for creativity” is one if not the most important qualities for a photographer.

Psycho moustache’s work

A good photographer must also have an eye for detail, combining all the elements within the photo to work harmoniously and portray the artist’s vision.

L4artiste believes patience is extremely important for every photographer.

Sometimes things don’t go your way, whether it’s the lighting or the models. Therefore, it is vital to stay patient and be flexible, he explained.

“I believe that patience, frequent learning, and humility are the best qualities of a good photographer,” he stressed.

L4artiste and Psycho Moustache’s advice for aspiring photographers

“My favorite thing about being a photographer is the infinite space of imagination and self-expression it gives me,” L4artiste stated.

No matter how young L4artiste might be, he has accumulated enough experience to give his own piece of advice to help and motivate fellow aspiring Moroccan photographers.

“I can only say that they should read more about photography and put themselves on the shoulders of giants.”

Psycho Moustache, meanwhile, emphasized that the starting point is the hardest but the most important. Whatever device you possess, as long as it can take pictures, you’re good to go.

“Just start with anything you have, I started with a phone and then mastered the tools. Experience only comes when you are driven by passion. And passion is all that matters.”