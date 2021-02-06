463,966 Vaccinated Against COVID-19, 587 New Cases in Morocco

The number of active cases is shrinking as recoveries continue to outpace new cases

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s national COVID-19 vaccination campaign is in full swing as 463,966 citizens have now received their first dose. Yet, the local impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt as another 13 people succumbed to COVID-19-related complications and 587 new cases were discovered over the last 24 hours.

Almost one year since the emergence of the virus in Morocco, COVID-19 continues to claim lives and spread among citizens. A total of 474,966 cases of the virus have been detected over the past year, with a death toll of 8,381 people.

Morocco’s health authorities conducted another 13,593 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Morocco to 4,971,828.

While new COVID-19 cases continue to be detected, they continue to be below the 619 recoveries that Morocco’s health authorities were able to report.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, Morocco’s hospitals now have 18.8% of their intensive care beds occupied by patients suffering from complications related to COVID-19. Still, 594 patients continue to receive medical care in intensive care units. In the last 24 hours, 54 new patients were admitted to intensive care.

Morocco currently has 50 COVID-19 patients in the most critical state, where they need intubation in order to breath, while 311 patients are receiving breathing support through ventilators.

Regional impact

The region of Grand Casablanca-Settat reported 245 new cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours, followed by Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima where 95 cases were found and one death was reported.

The capital region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded 73 new cases and two deaths, while L’Oriental (58 new cases) and Souss-Massa (29 cases) fortunately witnessed no COVID-19 related deaths.

Morocco’s Health officials registered four COVID-19 deaths in Marrakech-Safi, in addition to reporting 28 new cases, nearly half of which (13) occurred in Morocco’s red city alone.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra reported 19 new cases, while Draa-Tafilalet reported 15, both regions reported no new COVID-19 related deaths.

Morocco’s coastal region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab reported 9 new COVID-19 cases and one death. No new related deaths were reported in Fes-Meknes (8 new cases) Beni Mellal-Khenifra (6 new cases) and Guelmim which reported two new cases.