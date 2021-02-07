Morocco Commits to Supporting AU Reforms

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita renewed on Saturday Rabat’s commitment to continue to support the African Union’s reforms.

Bourita, who was participating in the 34th Ordinary Session of the AU, said the African Union must evolve towards a greater efficiency. He urged African leaders to invest more in realizing the pan-African organization’s goals, especially in its efforts to be more in line with the expectations of African populations.

“The AU is at the beginning of a new chapter that we want to root in authentic Pan-Africanism, which is inspired by the vision of the founding fathers,” he said.

Bourita renewed Morocco’s commitment to the AU’s ongoing process of institutional reforms.

He cited the Interim Report on the Institutional reform of the AU as an example of “structuring determination and far-sighted leadership.”

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame presented the report.

The Moroccan FM criticized some AU reforms, saying that some of the pan-African organization’s much-needed structural changes have not been strictly and effectively implemented.

“This is why the Kingdom of Morocco remains convinced that the reform will have a taste of incomplete as long as one of the main organs of the AU, in this case the Peace and Security Council, has not been the subject of lucid examination and profound reform,” the Moroccan FM said.

Bourita recalled King Mohammed VI’s speech at the 29th AU Summit, in which the monarch emphasized the need for more effectiveness when implementing the AU’s reform efforts.

The speech, which the King gave in January 2017, marked Morocco’s return to the AU after 33 years of absence.

In it, King Mohammed VI said Morocco “will be actively involved, alongside its sister nations,” in reforming the AU to make it more effective in meeting the continent’s challenges.

Contributing to the organization’s pan-African aspirations is an essential part of Morocco’s identity and South-South project, the King suggested.

“Our institutional family must aim for greater efficiency and a streamlining of the pan-African organization in order to be in step with the expectations of African populations.”

He said the implementation of the reform is an “imperative need” rather than a “luxury.”

Bourita echoed the King’s remarks, emphasizing the importance of reforms based on several aspects, including shared responsibility, transparency, and good governance.

“The institutional reform unit must be reinforced by sufficient and adequate human and logistical resources to succeed in its missions,” he concluded.

The AU event on Saturday concluded with the re-election of Moussa Faki Mahamat as the head of the AU Commission.

“Deeply humbled by the overwhelming and historic vote of confidence by AU Member States by voting 51 out 55 to extend my mandate at the helm of the AUC Commission for another 4 years. My congratulations to @mnsanzabaganwa who was elected as deputy Chairperson. Together we WILL,” Faki wrote on his Twitter to celebrate the re-election.