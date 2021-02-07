Rain, Cold Weather to Continue in Morocco Until Tuesday

The forecast warns citizens and residents living in eastern and northern Morocco of strong wind.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts strong gusts of wind and moderate to fairly heavy rain in several regions across Morocco.

The weather office said in an orange-level notice that strong gusts ranging between 75 to 90 kilometers per hour are expected today in the provinces of Boulemane Chefchaouen, Figuig, Guercif, Ifrane, Jerada Midelt, Nador, and Oujda-Angad.

The same strong gusts, which will continue until 10 p.m., will also hit Taza, Tetouan, and Taourirt.

The directorate forecasts the same weather on Monday and Tuesday in the provinces of angier-Assilah, Fahs-Anjra, Tetouan, M’diq-Fnideq, Chefchaouen, Al Hoceima Nador, Berane Oujda-Angad, Taourirt, Guercif, Taza, and Taounate.

The winds will be accompanied by dust chasers over the Oriental.

Moderate to fairly heavy rains will also hit Tangier-Asilah, Fahs-Anra, Laache, and Chechaouen provinces from Monday 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The weather statement followed a notice from the directorate on February 3, forecasting strong wind and snowfall in several provinces.

The forecast also projected rain of different levels in different provinces across the country.

In addition to the government, farmers predicted a good year after a dry season last year due to lack of rainfalls.

The government also said that the recent rainfalls showed significant improvement regarding dam reserves.

In January, the ministry said that the filling rate of the dams increased from 37% on January 1 to 44.8% to date.

The number represents a stored water reserve of 7.19 billion cubic meter.