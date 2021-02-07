Morocco Welcomes Appointment of Interim Authority in Libya

Morocco has been supporting inter-Libyan dialogue as a key process to overcome the country’s lingering crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s government has extended its congratulations to Libyan parties after Libya’s Political Dialogue Forum selected a temporary executive authority under the auspices of the UN.

Morocco’s Minister Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita congratulated Libya during his participation in the 34th ordinary session of the AU summit.

Bourita sent Rabat’s good wishes to the new members of the Libyan Presidency Council, adding the Moroccan government remains hopeful about, and committed to, the UN-led political process to end the Libyan conflict.

The forum also appointed businessman Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, from Misrata in western Libya, as the country’s interim Prime Minister.

Bourita said Morocco considers the election of the new Libyan leadership “will strengthen the executive authority in carrying out the tasks and duties that the Libyan people are expecting.”

He said Morocco considers the recent development in the Libya dossier as an important step in the right direction. Morocco will continue to work to unify Libyan institutions in support of stability and socio-economic prosperity in Libya, Bourita added

The appointment will also create conditions for the organization of the election, which is expected to take place on December 24.

“Morocco hopes that all Libyan institutions will be involved in supporting this step and offer their support to the interim executive authority to carry out its tasks and duties.”

Bourita said that Morocco’s satisfaction with the recent development also stems from the recent inter-Libyan meetings the country held in Bouznika and Tangier.

The Moroccan FM believes that the meetings contributed to creating an “atmosphere of confidence” and enabled Libyans to agree to overcome obstacles and give priority to the higher interest of Libya and Libyans.

“Morocco will continue to work with the interim executive authority and all legitimate Libyan institutions to make the upcoming electoral election a success,” he vowed.

He said the support comes in line with high instructions from King Mohammed VI, who wants to see stability and development in the brotherly Maghreb country.

The appointment of Libya’s interim authority drew support from the international community.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueteress said: “ Today we have very good news in our search for peace.”

He also welcomed the selection of a unified temporary executive authority.

“I call on all members of the dialogue and the Libyan and international stakeholders to respect the results of the vote.”

Morocco has been a key international player contributing to regional stability and peace in a fragile MENA region.

On the Libyan front, Rabat did not only join international, UN-led initiatives seeking to support Libyans to find a resolution to their conflict. It strenuously condemned foreign military intervention in Libya and organized a series of meetings between the country’s formerly opposed factions to broker a political solution to the crisis.

Rival factions from the High Council of State and the House of Representatives met in Bouznika and Tangier as part of the Morocco-overseen efforts to find a lasting resolution to their political disagreements.

The most recent of the meetings took place on January 22-23 in Bouznika.