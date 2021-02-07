COVID-19: Morocco’s Vaccinated Population Reaches 463, 966

To date, Morocco confirmed a total of 475,355 COVID-19 cases, including 454,504 recoveries, and 8,394 deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health said the country has vaccinated 463,966 people against COVID-19 as of February 7.

The campaign, which started less than 10 days ago, prioritizes teachers, doctors, and security officers, as well people at particular risk of infection.

Morocco’s campaign targets 33 million within Morocco’s population to secure a herd immunization against the pandemic.

The total cases of COVID-19 reached 475,355 after the Ministry of Health confirmed 389 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s death toll related to COVID-19 cases climbed to 8,394 after 13 new patients died.

The number of active cases reached 12,457, including 593 in critical condition.

The number of recoveries reached 454, 504. Today, the ministry confirmed that 583 new patients recovered.

The region of Casablanca-Settat recorded 126 new cases and seven deaths, while Oriental confirmed 65 new infections and one new fatality.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 62 new infections and one COVID-19-related death, while the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 52 cases and one death.

The Souss-Massa region followed with 32 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (20 cases), Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamr reported 10 cases.

Dakhla Oued Eddahab reported eight cases, followed by Daraa-Tafilalet (five cases, two deaths), Fez-Meknes (five cases, one deth), Guelmim-Oued Noun (three cases), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (one case);