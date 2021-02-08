Ambassador Morocco Dedicated to ‘Spirit of Solidarity’ with Palestine

Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco’s Ambassador to Panama, Oumama Aouad, has reaffirmed the country’s constant support for the Palestinian cause, saying a two-state solution is the “only way” to guarantee a sustainable settlement in the Palestinian question.



Speaking at a conference on the renewal of diplomatic and economic ties between Israel and Morocco, Aouad stressed Rabat’s long-standing commitment to the people of Palestine. She recalled King Mohammed VI’s telephone conversation with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on December 10.

During the conversation, the Moroccan King reiterated his and Morocco’s unwavering commitment to the “just Palestinian cause.” Echoing the King’s points, Ambassador Aouad argued that a two-state-based solution is the only way to guarantee lasting peace in the region.



Following news of diplomatic rapprochement between Rabat and Tel Aviv, some accused Morocco of “betraying” Palestinians. The ambassador rejected the critcism, pointing out that there has been no shift in the Moroccan government’s stance on the Palestinian question. Instead, she argued, Morocco remains committed to the Palestinian question.

Of the peace or “normalization” accord between Morocco and Israel, Aouad said that Morocco, an “architect of rapprochement,” has always been characterized by its “vocation of peace.”



According to the ambassador, Morocco seeks to capitalize on its new relations with Israel to contribute to regional stability. Her idea seems to be that Morocco plans to use its renewed ties with Israel to more effectively voice its “spirit of solidarity and fraternity” with Palestinians.



Aouad’s comments come to once again reject allegations of Morocco’s “betrayal” of Palestine. King Mohammed VI has constantly made Morocco’s “unwavering” support for Palestine, including in diplomatic phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister, as well as through official platforms such as the African Union.

Prior to his conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister, the Moroccan King addressed a letter to the Palestinian President in which he maintained that that the Palestinian cause is as important and critical for Morocco as the Sahara conflict.

Aouad concluded her presentation highlighting the fact that Morocco and Israel share many similar challenges, and that bilateral cooperation could be a beneficial solution for both nations’ economies.