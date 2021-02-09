FBI, CIA Congratulate Morocco On Counterterrorism Efforts

The statements by the two world-renowned American intelligence services come to further acknowledge Morocco’s leadership in counterterrorism and de-radicalization.

Rabat – The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have extended congratulations to Morocco’s security services for their achievements in the field of counterterrorism.

In the face of violent extremism and the sourge of terrorism, both the FBI and the CIA said they are satisfied with their cooperation with Morocco’s General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), Moroccan tate media reported on Tuesday.

The two American intelligence services also expressed their desire to further intelligence sharing and related cooperation with their Moroccan counterparts, arguing that such collaboration ensures the safety and security of citizens from both countries.

The FBI office in New York also emphasized the importance of counter-terrorsim cooperation between the two countries, recalling the recent collaboration that stopped a bloodbath in the US military just weeks ago.

Last month, Morocco’s DGST provided key data on American soldier James Bridges. Police arrested the soldier for helping ISIS in targeting and attacking US troops.

The soldier provided “tactical guidance to attempt to help ISIS to attack American forces in the Middle East,” the US State of Department announced on January 19.

“Thanks to the strong cooperation and partnership between the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance and the FBI, we can together guarantee the security of our two countries, the safety of our citizens, and the maintenance of security for all,” the FBI stressed in its letter.

The FBI also vowed to continue to support Morocco’s DGST efforts in the fight against terrorism.

For its part, the CIA in Washington echoed FBI’s appreciative comments, describing DGST’s work and leadership in counterterrorism as professional and outstanding.

The CIA also emphasized the importance of joint security efforts against terrorists and extremist groups.

The intelligence office in Washington said that Morocco’s assistant in the case of James Bridges reiterates DGST’s firm commitment to strengthening international cooperation mechanisms to neutralize terrorist risks and threats in Morocco and across the world.

In an interview on January 24, the Head of Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ), Haboub Cherkaoui, emphasized the importance of the US-Morocco security cooperation against terrorism.

He said that Morocco usually provides the US with a score of crucial intelligence.

“Morocco provided the US with information regarding the Khalden training camp, one of Osama bin Laden’s main military training camps in Afghanistan,” Habboub said.

“The information allowed the bombing of the camp.”