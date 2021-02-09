Moroccan Singer Receives Death Threats After Collaboration with Israeli Artist

Sanaa Mohamed has “gone underground,” according to Israeli media.

Rabat – Moroccan singer Sanaa Mohamed cancelled interviews with Israeli media after receiving death threats. The singer said she received death threats following her musical collaboration with Israeli singer Elkana Marzino.

As for the Israeli singer, he told Israeli media that he enjoyed his collaboration with Sanaa Mohamed. He described their collaboration as“a natural alliance” and the best gift he could receive.

Sanna Mohammed featured in Marzino’s latest song called J’en ai marre (I am fed up). The song received positive feedback from Marzino’s audience.

He also expressed hope to have a chance one day to perform for King Mohammed VI.

Marzino, who is also of Moroccan descent, shared his love for, and attachment to, Morocco.

The singer also expressed satisfaction for the recent developments in the diplomatic ties between Morocco and Israel.

In December , Morocco and Israel decided to re-establish their diplomatic relations.

King Mohammed VI announced the news on December 10.

As part of their diplomatic rapprochement, the two countries decided to launch direct flights and open liaison offices to strengthen cooperation in a wide range of fields, including trade, technology, and innovation.

The announcement made Morocco the fourth country in the MENA region to establish relations with Israel.

UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan also agreed to establish ties with Israel.

This is not the first time that an Arab singer has received death threats for their collaboration with Israeli artists.

In December 2020, Tunisian artist Noamane Chaari received similar threats and was reportedly fired from his job after his collaboration with Israeli artist Ziv Yehezkel. Their song “Peace Between Neighbors” was arranged by the Arab Council for Regional Integration.

In recent weeks, meanwhile, a number of anti-Normalization activists and ordinary citizens in some Arab countries, have strongly contested and condemned any association — whether in politics or art — with the “zionist entity.”

