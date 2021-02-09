OCP, Agriculture Ministry Team Up to Promote Solidarity-Based Agriculture

The program is part of OCP’s “Act4Community” program.

Intissar Louah is a PhD student in applied linguistic and an English language teacher.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s phosphate and fertilizer group (OCP) contributed to the establishment of the first goat milk recovery unit in the Ouled Hassoun Al Hamri community of the Moroccan province of Rehamna, near Marrakech.

The OCP said that the inauguration of the project is within its Act4Community program.

Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch inaugurated the unit on Monday.

Two representatives from the OCP and other officials participated in the inauguration ceremony.

The unit is a collaboration between the OCP, the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Initiative for Human Development.

With an investment of 3.7 million MAD (414,616 $), the unit has an area of 3000 square meter. The unit should reach a level of production of 1, 000 liters per day.

Designed to create 10 new permanent jobs every year, the unit seeks to improve the financial status of the women working there.

The project is in line with the country’s 2020-2030 Green Generation Plan.

In the rural commune of Sidi Bouthmane, Akhannouch launched the construction of aCenter of Agricultural Qualification (CQA).

Having benefited from an investment of 15,3 million MAD (1,7 million $), the center has a surface area of 33,136 m2. It includes administrative offices, classrooms, laboratories, a library, a kitchen, dormitories, and a dining hall. The center should be able to welcome 100 male and female students.

Read Also: Morocco’s OCP Launches New Online Service to Promote Agricultural Development

The creation of the center comes with a number of goals, including the improvement of the technical management of companies and farms.

The center also seeks to increase employment opportunities and meet the needs of the sector in terms of qualified human resources.

King Mohammed VI launched the Green Generation initiative in February 2020. The ten-year plan is a unique development strategy for the agricultural sector, according to the Moroccan government.

It seeks to achieve many goals that include bringing about new activities that generate income and encouraging the emergence of an agricultural middle class. For the year 2030, Morocco sought to boost agricultural exports by 10 billion MAD and the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 50 billion MAD.