Morocco Arrests 1 Suspect in Fez for International Drug Trafficking

A judicial investigation is targeting possible accomplices involved in drug trafficking.

Rabat – Moroccan police launched an investigation into an international drug trafficking case on Tuesday, February 9.

Police arrested one suspect for his alleged involvement in international drug trafficking in the city of Fez.

The suspect is 54 years old, a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) indicated

Police arrested the suspect on the national road connecting the towns of Boulemane and Outat El Haj, near Fez, the DGSN added .

During the arrest operation, security services seized four fake license plates and 35 packages of cannabis resin with a total weight of 850 kilograms.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigations into the case.

The trafficking of drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, or psychotropic pills is frequent in Morocco.

A recent drug bust in Agadir, on February 4, led to the arrest of three suspects aged between 26 and 36 and the seizure of 2,607 psychotropic tablets and MAD 11,340 ($1,271) in cash.

In a different security operation , police in Laayoune, southern Morocco, arrested a 26-year-old man on January 30 for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking network.

Statistics from the DGSN in 2020 show that the security units’ operations allowed police to seize 132 kilograms and 167 grams of cocaine, 476,923 psychotropic tablets, 8 kilogram and 501 grams of heroin, and over 217 tonnes kilograms of cannabis.