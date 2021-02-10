Nuclear Safety Agency to Provide Training to Moroccan Police, Gendarmerie

The agreements, a part of the agency's commitment to expertise sharing, aim to, set up specialized training programs.

Rabat – Morocco’s Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security (AMSSNuR) has signed two agreements with Morocco’s security services.

The first agreement was between AMSSNuR and General Directorates of National Security and Territorial Surveillance (DGST-DGSN).

Morocco’s general director of DGSN-DGST Abdellatif Hammouchi signed the agreement with AMSSNuR general director Khammar Mrabit.

The agreement seeks to involve national police and security services in “theoretical and practical training strategy” in the fields of nuclear and radiological safety and security.

The agreement will also set up specialized training programs for the technical and scientific police units.

The programs are in line with Morocco’s policy to strengthen national capacities in safety and security. It also comes to support authorities in terms of the “preparation of human resources and the skills necessary for controls and response to nuclear or radiological emergencies,” AMSSNuR said in a statement.

The representative of DGSN-DGST Tawik Sayerh expressed satisfaction with the agreement.

He said the cooperation should also cover “awareness programs at all levels of the national police in order to provide a minimum of information on the risks associated with sources of ionizing radiation.”

AMSSNuR also signed an agreement with Morocco’s Royal Gendarmerie.

Abdelhamid Stambouli, the director of the Institute of Criminalistics under the Royal Gendarmerie, signed the agreement with the agency.

He expressed appreciation for the “efforts” by the AMSSNUR agency, emphasizing the importance of the cooperation.

He said that the institute will contribute to the implementation of the training strategy in the expertise areas of its expatriates.

AMSSNuR’s secretary general reiterated the agency’s commitment to implement training programs for security services in Morocco and share expertise with national service.