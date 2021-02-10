Moroccan-French Singer Receives Award from New York City

Spread the love

Moroccan-French opera singer David Serero received on Monday, February 8, the Certificate of Recognition from the City of New York for his Artistic contribution to New York’s Cultural and Performing Arts Sectors.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio congratulated Serero on his achievements and his contribution to “the city’s dynamic cultural landscape.”

He was recently awarded three Broadway World Awards in three categories: Best Performer of the decade, Best Producer of a Musical of the decade (Anne Frank, a Musical written by Jean-Pierre Hadida), Best Producer of a Play of the decade (Romeo and Juliet in a Jewish adaptation by David Serero).

“New York has always been my American Dream. To receive this important recognition from the Mayor of New York City is a dream come true” said Sorero while receiving the certificate.

Serero also thanked and acknowledged other artists from New York such as Jason Guberman and David E.R. Dangoor, for helping him and “opening their doors and hearts” to him. He also expressed his admiration and gratitude to his father Marcel Serero and his grand-parents.

Serero has a record of over 2,500 performances, 100 theatrical productions, and 100 roles in films and TV series.

In 2019, he received the Morocco Day Distinguished Achievement Award, the Trophy of Morocco’s culture, and was named among the fifteen most influential Moroccans worldwide by Morocco’s airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM).

The French-Moroccan has already represented Morocco in many events. In one of the events, the Throne Day celebration in Washington, he impressively performed the Moroccan National Anthem.

David Serero was born in Paris and is of Moroccan descent. He is an opera singer, director, actor and producer based in New York city.