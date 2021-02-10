Hungarian Consulate Opens in Marrakech

Morocco and Hungary further reinforce their diplomatic relations.

Rabat – Hungarian ambassador to Morocco Miklos Trombler and newly appointed honorary consul in Marrakech Abdelaziz Dahbi, inaugurated on Monday, February 8, a new Hungarian honorary consulate.

After Tangier, Casablanca and Agadir, Marrakech is the fourth Moroccan city to welcome a Hungarian consulate.

Marrakech was an “evident” choice, according to Miklos Tromler, because of the high number of Hungarian tourists who visit the touristic capital of Morocco each year.

Abdelaziz Dahbi, who was appointed Hungary’s honorary consul in Marrakech, emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries.

He also invited Hungarian businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Morocco, especially in the tourism sector.

More than 40,000 Hungarian tourists entered Morocco in 2019.

Dahbi held many important decision-making positions in companies operating in the road sector.

He has a doctorate in Technical Science and currently runs a Consulting firm. He also is a member of the World Order of International Experts, and a chairman of the Geneva-based Group of International Experts.

Opening yet another consulate in Morocco further strengthens the relations and cooperation between the two countries.

In 2020, Morocco and Hungary signed cooperation agreements on nuclear energy, medical industry, water management development, and road infrastructure.

The existing cooperation between the two countries facilitates the creation of vital opportunities for development and economic growth.

In 2019, Morocco’s imports from Hungary rose to MAD 1.6 billion ($182.9 Million).