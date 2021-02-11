Morocco, Senegal to Increase Cooperation in Business, Research

Spread the love

Morocco and Senegal have pledged to work on increasing bilateral cooperation in the fields of business and scientific research.

Morocco’s Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, met with the President of the Senegalese Economic, Social, and Environmental Council, Idrissa Seck, on Wednesday, February 10, in Rabat.

The two officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries and agreed that the fields of business and scientific research should be prioritized.

During the meeting, Seck advocated for the development of a regular dialogue between Moroccan and Senegalese businesses to explore partnership opportunities and launch joint ventures.

The Senegalese official also called for deepening joint action between universities from the two countries in order to increase research on issues of common interest.

Agreeing with Seck, El Othmani emphasized the importance of building on the quality of Moroccan-Senegalese relations, which are “rooted in history,” to expand the fields of bilateral cooperation and touching on “human, cultural, and civilizational dimensions.”

The head of government also expressed Morocco’s “pride in the brotherly ties” it maintains with Senegal.

He recalled that King Mohammed VI has visited the West African country on several occasions, most notably in November 2016 when he delivered a royal speech commemorating the 41st anniversary of the Green March from Dakar.

“The official visits of the Sovereign to Senegal are proof of the depth of relations between the two countries,” El Othmani said.

Seck reciprocated El Othmani’s words, saying Senegal is “proud of its friendship” with Morocco and King Mohammed VI.

Other topics of discussion between the two officials included the COVID-19 pandemic and the means to overcome its socio-economic impacts.