Police Arrest 16 in Nador for Human, Drug Trafficking

Two of the suspects were the subject of a nationwide wants warrant.

Rabat – The brigade of the judicial police in Nador, in coordination with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) arrested, on Tuesday February 9, 16 individuals suspected of setting up irregular migration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling networks.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) deployed 15 teams, who raided several stores and warehouses in Selouane, Al-Aroui, Bouarg, Zghanghan and Nador, eastern Morocco.

Police statements confirmed that five stores were used for storage and manufacturing of materials used for irregular migration, human, and drug trafficking.

According to one statement, police was able to apprehend 10 large inflatable boats, 23 marine engines, 150 kilograms of cannabis resin, eight cars, four falsified license plates, seven gasoline jerry cans with a capacity of 30 liters each, six compasses, 20 air pumps and nearly ‘a thousand life jackets.

Police also seized engine oils, knives, wooden plates, fabrics and sewing machines for the manufacture of inflatable boats.

One of the suspects is believed to be heavily involved in “extremist activities.” The police force is currently investigating a possible collision between the criminal network and an “extremist group.”

Police put the suspects in custody for judicial investigations under the supervision of the public prosecutor’s office. The investigation seeks to arrest all involved members and determine possible connections and leads to bring down the entire criminal network.

The DGSN and DGST continue to operate to dismantle criminal networks, as part of their joint fight against irregular migration, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and other cross-border criminal activities.

In 2020, Moroccan police forces arrested 466 suspects allegedly connected to 123 human trafficking networks.