US: ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Families of Tangier Tragedy Victims

The US also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Rabat – Charge d’Affaires at the US embassy in Morocco David Greene issued a statement of condolences to the families of victims of the tragic event Tangier witnessed on Monday.

On Thursday, Greene said his country expresses its “deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic flooding.”

The event took place on February 8, when floods caused a short circuit in an industrial unit in the underground garage of a residential villa.

The unit had operated textile activities illegally.

The incident caused the death of 28 people. Authorities managed to rescue 17 others.

The tragedy caused an uproar among Moroccan citizens and residents, who questioned infrastructure’s integrity and a lack of monitoring of illegal factories.

Many citizens also condemned Morocco’s lack of actions to tackle such issues. Activists took to social networks to criticize the government and what they deem an insufficient response to such incidents.

Some public figures have even called on Morocco’s minister of labor to resign.

Ali Lotfi, the secretary-general of the Democratic Labor Union (ODT), said the least Minister of Labor Mohamed Mekraz can do after the tragic event is to offer his resignation.

He questioned whether such an incident will happen in the future, saying that illegal units are operating across Morocco in Rabat, Casablanca, Fez, and other regions.

In addition to the US, Israel also expressed condolences to the families of the Tangier tragedy victims.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Israeli foreign ministry offered condolences to the victims’ families.

“Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters in Morocco,” the ministry said.

