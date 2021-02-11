An animal rescue center in Spain is taking care of the cat before joining his owner again.

Rabat – A 10-year-old girl brought her cat on her risky journey to reach Spain from Morocco on board a boat with other irregular migrants.

Spanish media reported about the case heavily, putting the spotlight on how the little girl could not abandon her cat in Morocco.

Sevilla ABC said that rescue agency in Spain Salvamento Maritimo helped 59 people from North Africa (Maghreb) to reach the port of Motril, Granada a few days ago.

The people were in a boat attempting to irregularly migrate to Spain.

Seven of the migrants coming from Morocco were minors, including the 10-year-old girl who held her pet cat in her arms for the duration of the sea journey.

A photo of the girl in a red blanket has gone viral, with the cat looking straight into the photographer’s camera.

The photo shows the girl holding her feline friend in her arms.

Spanish media reported that the cat is now in Zoo Castellar Frontera, an animal rescue center. The center is providing the cat with medical care before it can join his owner again.

The center published a Facebook post on the case, saying that it rescued a cat that arrived in Motril on a boat.

“We currently have him in quarantine in our animal rescue center. He is recovering from his different pathologies. He arrived dehydrated, badly nourished and with diarrhea.”

The center added that they are keeping the cat under observation and intensive care.

“The cat is improving remarkably,” the center reassured in its post.

The situation of the little girl and her cat adds to the humanitarian crisis, leading migrants to take a risk to reach Europe, sometimes from Morocco’s shores, for a “better life.”

Many migrants, however, find themselves stunned upon arrival due to severe conditions and unwelcoming circumstances when they make it to Spain or nearby countries.

Many undocumented migrants have unveiled their suffering after they were trapped in camps in the Canary Islands waiting for transfer to Spain.

Recently, Canarias7 quoted some migrants who expressed their desire to go back to Morocco.

“In here there are people who suffer in silence. They have left behind a family in Morocco and they expect them to send help. It’s a big problem, we haven’t come all this way to just eat and sleep, we want to complete the journey to Spain,” one of the migrants told Canarias7.

They added that many of the undocumented migrants are now considering going back to Morocco.

