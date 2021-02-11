High-Ranking Morocco Automatically Qualifies For 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

As the second highest ranked Arab team, Morocco will not have to play in the qualifying round of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

Rabat – Morocco’s national team will not have to participate in qualifiers for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, to be held this December in Qatar. Morocco is one of 10 teams to receive an exemption from qualifiers because of its position as the second highest ranked team in the Arab world.

The 2021 FIFA Arab cup will feature 16 teams from Africa and the Middle East that qualify as members of the Arab-speaking world.

The top 10 highest ranked squads receive an automatic qualification for the tournament while another 12 national teams will compete for the remaining six spots to fill the 16 slots for the group stage.

The 10 teams that directly qualify are Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and top-ranked Tunisia. The remaining six teams to qualify for the cup will be determined by qualifiers between Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Mauritania, Libya, Sudan, Comoros, Yemen, Kuwait, Djibouti, and Somalia.

Fans and FIFA alike will see this year’s FIFA Arab Cup as a “warm-up” to the upcoming 2022 World Cup. Qatar will similarly host the global competition.

Players will play this year’s tournament in Qatar’s brand-new stadiums which have been erected specifically for the 2022 World Cup, the most prestigious international football tournament in the world.

Matches in this year’s Arab Cup will take place in seven stadiums across the small island-nation.

Three of the stadiums are still under construction in the run-up to the cup. Five of the seven stadiums are in Doha, Qatar’s largest city that is home to 2.38 million. All of the seven new grounds will seat more than 40,000 spectators, including the massive Al Bayt ground that seats 60,000.

Spirits are high among the members of Morocco’s national team after it became the first in history to defend its title in the African Nations Championship. Morocco’s national team looked solid throughout the team’s run to the final, scoring 13 goals before making it to the final.

The Atlas Lions won the tournament’s final match in style as Mali’s strong defense failed to withstand two of Morocco’s set plays, ending in a 2-0 victory.