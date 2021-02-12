Morocco Donates Computers, Equipment to DRC Task Force

In what is being dubbed “an act of fraternal solidarity,” Morocco delivers a donation of computer supplies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, bolstering recent efforts to improve bilateral relations.

Rabat – On Thursday, the Moroccan Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Rachid Agassim, delivered a donation of computer equipment to the task force of the Congolese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kinshasa.

Boyoko Baelo Debre, the captain of the task force, thanked Morocco for its token of generosity. Debre described the donation as a “significant and brotherly [gesture], coming from a country that has always been by the DRC’s side.”

The donation comes at a time when Morocco and the DRC have been consistently working to improve bilateral relations. On February 1, Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita hosted Francois Beya, Special Security Advisor to DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, in Rabat.

The two leaders discussed the rise in terrorism on the African continent and the need for a coordinated response. The conversation was a follow-up to a December 2020 letter from King Mohammed VI to President Tshisekedi thanking the DRC for their support of Morocco regarding the Western Sahara issue.

Last June, the Democratic Republic of the Congo was one of 15 African countries to receive donations of medical supplies from Morocco to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

At the time, Ambassador Agassim remarked that “a donation to the DRC was a natural choice” given the long-standing positive relationship between the two nations.

The recent efforts to bolster Morocco-DRC relations align heavily with King Mohammed VI’s focus on mutually beneficial “south-south cooperation,” which urges countries in Africa to invest in, and uplift, one another.

