Spanish Minor Fatally Stabs 17-Year-Old Moroccan Boy near Barcelona

Media in Spain warned that this is not the first time when such crimes and confrontations involving Spanish and Moroccan minors take place.

Rabat – A Moroccan 17-year-old boy died after a Spanish minor fatally stabbed him during a fight last week in Badalona, a municipality to the north east of Barcelona in Catalonia.

Spanish news outlet Crimen Castigo identified the victim as a 17-year old boy of Moroccan nationality.

Police identified the perpetrator as a 14-year old minor from Spain.

The case appears to be part of a trend of violence between local teenagers of Moroccan and Roma descent.

Spanish news outlet La Razon reported that the crime took place after a violent confrontation between Moroccan and Spanish minors in the region.

The boy died from his wounds on Tuesday after he was admitted in a hospital in the region in critical condition.

The 14-year old suspect escaped the crime scene following the incident.

The Spanish news outlet said that this is not the first time that such confrontations have occured between minors in the region.

Media has repeatedly reported on crimes in the region of Badalona. One of the reports dates back to 2020, revealing shocking violence in the region.

The violent attack in 2020 took place after a group of assailants attacked a man with knives in the middle of the street.

The man managed to escape from the group and entered a bar, whose owner prevented his attackers from entering.

A video shows one of the assailants ramming his car into the front of the building before forcing themselves into the bar to continue their assault on the man.