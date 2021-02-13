Gunmen on Motorcycles Attack Moroccan Ambassador in Burkina Faso

One 36-year old man was shot dead by local police following the attack on Moroccan Ambassador Youssef Slaoui

Rabat – Men on motorcycles attacked the Moroccan ambassador to Burkina Faso, Youssef Slaoui, on Thursday night. Local radio Omega and state media confirmed the sudden attack on the night of February 11 when armed men on motorcycles approached and attacked Ambassador Slaoui and his family in the capital of Burkina Faso.

Radio Omega reported that the Moroccan ambassador was outside with family members in the capital Ouagadougou when men on motorcycles suddenly confronted him.

The men attacked the ambassador, leaving Slaoui bleeding from the head, according to local sources. The ambassador is not in life-threatening condition and was admitted to a local medical center for treatment.

Burkina Faso’s Security forces shot and killed one of the assailants who was revealed to be a 36-year old local man. Radio Omega, which was founded by the country’s Foreign Minister, said that one of Slaoui’s relatives was hurt. The broadcaster did not reveal the fate of the other assailants or whether Ambassador Slaoui’s entourage was not harmed in the violent attack.

The Moroccan embassy in Burkina Faso has remained silent on the attack yet the event was later confirmed by Burkina Faso’s State media.

The attack on Morocco’s representative in Burkina Faso comes as a regrettable reminder of the dangerous occupation that the country’s diplomats perform on a daily basis. Morocco’s diplomatic efforts in particularly fragile states bring with them the risk of violence or criminal acts perpetrated against the country’s officials.

The capital of Burkina Faso is seen as a high-risk area, with the UK embassy advising that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Burkina Faso, including Ouagadougou.”

Criminal gangs, bank robberies and assaults are regrettably commonplace in Ouagadougou

The local British embassy warns that “attacks could be indiscriminate, affecting Burkina Faso security forces, religious sites, restaurants, schools, markets and places visited by foreigners.” Furthermore, locals and diplomats alike fear kidnapping attempts from assailants travelling from nearby Mali and Niger who search for potential high-value hostages.

Ambassador Youssef Slaoui survived the attack and is recovering. He has been Morocco’s ambassador to Burkina Faso since his appointment in September 2019.