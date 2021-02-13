UN Appreciates Morocco’s Contribution to Peace Process in Libya

Spread the love

The UN Envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, has held high-level consultations on the Libyan issue with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita.

According to a statement from the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Bourita was among the first foreign diplomats to receive a telephone call from Kubis.

The UN envoy held a series of telephone conversations on Friday, February 12, with diplomats from all the countries that participated in the Libyan peace process.

During their discussion, Bourita and Kubis talked about the situation in Libya and Morocco’s efforts to facilitate negotiations between the parties to the Libyan conflicts.

The call confirms Morocco’s major role in helping Libyans achieve a solution to their domestic conflict.

The Libyan crisis is now on the verge of ending, especially after the election of a Libyan interim government that will make sure the upcoming elections take place in good conditions.

One day before Kubis’ call, Bourita received a phone call from the recently-elected Libyan Prime Minister, Abdulhamid Mohammed Dbeibeh, who welcomed Morocco’s support for national reconciliation in Libya.

In recent months, Morocco hosted several inter-Libyan meetings that allowed rival Libyan parliaments to reach several agreements, culminating in the decision to hold national democratic elections on December 24, 2021, and the election of an interim government.

Morocco hosted three sessions of the Inter-Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika, near Rabat, between September and November 2020.

Tangier, in northern Morocco, also hosted a consultative meeting right after Libyans agreed on the date to hold elections.