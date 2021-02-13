Morocco’s COVID-19 Epidemic Continues Its Steady Downward Trend

With 1,388,539 citizens now having received a vaccine, Morocco’s COVID-19 numbers continue their decline from the peak in November 2020

Rabat – In the midst of a national vaccination campaign, Morocco’s COVID-19 numbers continue their steady downward trend. For months now cases have gradually decreased, a trend that is likely to accelerate now that 1,388,539 citizens have been vaccinated with their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Ait Taleb today confirmed that Morocco’s vaccination campaign is going according to plan, with three to five months left until the country reaches herd immunity. Meanwhile, recovery continues to outpace new infections in Morocco. Over the last 24 hours, the country recorded 548 recoveries and 479 new cases, resulting in another decline of active cases that now stands at 11,171.

Whilst Morocco’s declining epidemic is a cause for optimism, the COVID-19 virus has and continues to have a deep impact on life in Morocco. Since the emergence of the virus in March last year, Morocco has recorded 478,135 total cases and 8,460 Moroccans have died from COVID-19 related health complications.

In order to accurately gauge the scale of the crisis, Morocco’s health authorities have performed 5,38051 tests since March 2020, adding an extra 10,958 tests over the past 24 hours.

Health officials in Morocco can finally enjoy a well-deserved rest now that only 15.8% of intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Still, 485 patients remain in critical condition, with 37 requiring invasive breathing support and 268 patients using ventilators for breathing support.

The regional impact of the COVID-19 virus in Morocco again produced very different numbers depending on the region.

Grand Casablanca-Settat reported 195 new cases and two deaths, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra reported 100 new cases and two deaths, Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceime recorded 42 cases and four deaths, followed by Marrakech-Safi where 40 new cases and no new deaths were reported.

The rest of Morocco all had less than 40 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. L’Oriental reported 33 new cases and two deaths from COVID-19 complications.

The remaining regions of Morocco had no new COVID-19 related deaths. Souss-Massa detected 23 new cases, followed by Fes-Meknes ( 14 cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (9 cases) Draa-Tafilalet (7 new cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (8 cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (five cases) and Guelmim- Oued Noun (three cases)