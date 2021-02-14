Moroccan Recipes 101: Taktouka

In Morocco, salads are usually served on the side of the main dish.

Moroccan cuisine holds a special place in the hearts of those who grew up with its delights and those who only had a feeling taste of it while visiting the country.

From the beautiful colors of its dishes to the complexity of its flavors, it leaves everyone longing for the next time they will experience its coziness and warmth.

In Morocco, salads are usually served on the side of the main dish. Not only do they add a visually pleasing decoration to the table, but they also bring a wide range of flavors and textures to the meal.

If you want to impress your family or you simply want to enjoy this delicious and soul filling dish, I invite you to make this easy Taktouka recipe.

Taktouka is a salad best served warm. While the steps for making it might seem complicated, you will be surprised by how easy and fast you can make it.

The ingredients you will need for this are:

3 bell peppers

2 Tomatoes

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon pepper

Salt according to taste

4 cloves of garlic

Coriander

Parsley

Drizzle of olive oil

Roast the bell peppers on the stove until they darken. Put in plastic wrap to soften the outer layer then peel it. You will end up with soft smoked bell peppers. Cut the smoked peppers and tomatoes into small pieces. While the peppers are roasting, finely chop the garlic, the parsley and the coriander. Put the peppers in a saucepan with a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper. Add the rest of the ingredients while stirring gently. Let the Taktouka simmer for 5-10 minutes.

Enjoy it with some bread and besseha.