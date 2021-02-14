Morocco Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases

Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 339 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

As of February 14, Morocco has had a total of 478,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s health authorities announced 348 recoveries, adding to a total of 458,852 recoveries since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 8,477.

Morocco currently counts 11,145 active COVID-19 cases, including 472 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 37 who are under intubation and 256 under non-invasive ventilation.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases and four coronavirus-related deaths.

The Oriental region comes second, with 54 new cases with 5 deaths, followed by Region Tanger-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (35 cases, one death).

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (32 infections, three deaths), Souss-Massa (31 cases, two deaths), Guelmim-Oued Noun (19 cases), Marrakech-Safi (18 cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (six cases, no deaths), Fez-Meknes (six cases, one death), Draa-Tafilalet (two cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (three cases), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (five cases, one death) have all recorded less than 50 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



Under Morocco’s national vaccination campaign, 1,388,539 people have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate maintains a steady 96%, while the rate of death is still at 1.8%.