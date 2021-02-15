Morocco, WHO Partner to Promote Rights of Disabled Children

Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco’s National Human Rights Council (CNDH) in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) will launch an awareness-raising and training program on the rights of children with disabilities, in Rabat and Casablanca.



The event, running between February 15 and February 26, will be run within the framework of the United Nations (UN) partnership for the rights of disabled people.



A press release from CNDH explains that the awareness-raising and training days have multiple main goals. One of them is to consolidate the knowledge on the rights of children with disabilities, yet another is to promote the implementation of the national program for inclusive education. The initiative is aimed at providing a safer environment for children with disabilities.



A 2014 study by the High Commission for Planning (HCP) revealed that out of 1.7 million Moroccans living with a disability, 70% are illiterate, while 94.7% are economically inactive. Another study established that “older age, lower education rates, unemployment, being single, and living in rural areas, were associated with higher prevalence rates of disability.”



Considering the prevalence of disability in Morocco, any potential solutions and talks must also explore the socio-economic implications of disability.



The awareness-raising days and talks will be targeting “students, parents’ associations, education professionals, as well as health professionals.”



The workshop in Rabat will run between February 15-19, while the one in Casablanca will begin on February 22 and close on February 26.

Amina Bouayach, President of the CNDH, and Dr. Maryam Bigdeli, the WHO representative in Rabat, will be leading the opening of the workshops starting on February 15.

The Moroccan government has in recent years paid more attention to the struggles of disabled Moroccans. In December 2020, the Moroccan Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani chaired the signing of two partnership agreements for the promotion of the rights of people with disabilities.

One seeks to promote inclusive education through expanding access to inclusive schools, while the second agreement aims to support and facilitate the professional integration of people with disabilities.