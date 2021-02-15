Morocco, Senegal Want to Strengthen Economic Partnership

Spread the love

The Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) of Senegal has said it wants to strengthen economic ties with Morocco’s CESE.

Earlier this month, between February 8- 12, Morocco’s CESE received a delegation from Senegal’s CESE in an attempt to discuss the implementation of cooperation strategies between the two councils.

The two parties agreed to reinforce their relations in business and scientific research through partnerships between Moroccan and Senegalese universities.

King Mohammed VI set up the CESE in 2011, and the independent institution has since played a pivotal role in policy assessment and recommendation about social and economic development related issues.

The Senegalese delegation met with the president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Entreprises (CGEM) to discuss mutually beneficial partnerships, including the mobilization against COVID-19, as well as the development of scientific research in both countries.

Cooperation between African countries has been at the forefront of Morocco’s economic and social development strategies.

The Union of Economic and Social Councils of Africa (UCESA), presided by Morocco, was a focal point of discussion during the meeting. Both councils expressed their intentions to stimulate exchange between African countries.

UCESA is a regional organization created in 1994 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. It brings together the consultative assemblies of nineteen (19) countries of North, West, Central, and Southern Africa.

In 2019, Morocco’s exports to Senegal reached MAD 1.9 Billion ($220.38 Million). Both countries’ efforts to reinforce bilateral exchange would further stimulate their economic growth.

The meeting between Morocco’s CESE and its Senegalese counterpart came to complete a series of recent meetings between senior Selenaglese and Moroccan officials.

On February 10, 2021, Morocco’s head of government Saad Eddine El Othmani extensively discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties with the president of the Senegalese CESE, Idrissa Seck.

Both officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries and agreed that the fields of business and scientific research should be prioritized.

Seck emphasized the importance of strengthening the development of a regular dialogue between Moroccan and Senegalese businesses to explore partnership opportunities and launch joint ventures.

Morocco’s exports to Senegal were estimated at $220.38 million in 2019, according to Trading Economics.

The same business website said that Senegal exports to Morocco amounted to $12.4 million during the same year.