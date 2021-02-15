Algeria, North Africa on Alert After Critical Outbreak of Bird Flu

Although the virus is rarely transmissible to humans, neighbouring countries are reinforcing borders monitoring to avoid possible outbreak of the virus.

Spread the love

Rabat – Amid the ongoing pandemic-induced economic crisis, the outbreak of the bird flu also known as H5N8 is causing heightened concerns among Algerians and health authorities in North Africa.

Algerian authorities announced the outbreak of the highly pathogenic bird flu at the end of January on a farm in Ain Fakroun, eastern Algeria.

Algerian news outlet TSA said that the epidemic broke out after 50,000 infected birds died while 1,200 others were slaughtered in the Ain Fakroun area.

Although it is rare to see the H5N8 viruses transmitted to humans, some countries have already decided to suspend poultry imports from Algeria.

As part of their efforts to halt the spread of the highly contagious virus, some countries have taken measures to ban the import of poultry from Algeria, Canada24 reported.

Read Also: Bird Flu Virus: Morocco Says No Case Was Recorded to Date

Mauritania is among the countries that have tightened controls at land borders, ports, and airports to avoid the spread of the virus.

The country is already in distress due to the presence of the H5N1 bird flu virus.

Mauritania’s Directorate of Veterinary Services under the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the presence of the H5N1 bird flu in Diawling National Park.

The park is located on the left bank of the Senegal river, in the extreme southwest of Mauritania.

The suspension of poultry imports from Algeria is set to hit the country’s economy, which is already enduring an endless cycle of intertwined crises exacerbated by COVID-19 and the falling of oil revenues.

Amid the confusion, Morocco’s National Food Safety Office (ONSSA) has reassured Moroccan citizens that all imported poultry products are subject to strict control.

The President of the Interprofessional Federation of the Poultry Sector (FISA) announced that Moroccan farms have not recorded any case of the bird flu virus.

FISA’s president reassured Moroccans of the safety of poultry meat and products, including eggs.