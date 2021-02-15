Morocco Celebrates Marriage of Lalla Nouhaila, Princess Lalla Asmaa’s Daughter

The marriage took place in an intimate and family setting as part of the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s royal palace announced on Sunday the marriage of Lalla Nouhaila Bouchentouf, daughter of Princess Lalla Asmaa, with Ali El Hajji.

Princess Lalla Asmaa, King Mohammed VI’s sister is the second daughter and the third eldest child of late King Hassan II.

Moroccan state media published a photo of Lalla Asmaa and Ali El Hajji during their wedding ceremony .

The bride wore a green Moroccan traditional caftan and royal jewelries.

Meanwhile, the groom wore a white Moroccan traditional djellaba.

The Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol, and Chancellery announced the conclusion of the marriage certificate of Lalla Nouhaila on Sunday evening.

The certificate was concluded with the “blessing” of King Mohammed VI, said the ministry.

According to the statement, the wedding ceremony took place in an intimate and family setting as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco is still under a state of emergency. The country prohibits mass gatherings and large wedding parties to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The ministry expressed congratulations to the newly-wed couple, wishing them and the entire royal family days “full of happy events and joyful celebrations.”