Morocco’s MASEN Maintains Its ‘Management Quality’ Certification

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) has once again managed to secure the certification of its quality management system according to the “ISO 9001 V 2015” standard.

MASEN issued a press release earlier today, revealing that its certification was again renewed in February 2021.

Expressing its satisfaction, the Moroccan company said that the renewal constituted an acknowledgement of its compliance with international requirements.

“This renewal further consolidates Masen’s role as a trusted third party with its partners, and confirms its commitment to the search for operational excellence, through the adoption of international standards for all of its businesses,” the company said.

The certification also testifies to MASEN’s continued “effective implementation” of a Quality Management System, said the press release.

The ISO 9001 version 2015 certification is the world reference in terms of quality management for an organization. MASEN received the certification in March 2018.

As the company responsible for managing renewable energy in Morocco, as well as leading development programs in the sector, MASEN has itself the goal of achieving a further 6,000 megawatts of clean electricity generation capacity by 2030.

The idea is to secure 52% of Morocco’s energy mix from renewable resources.

MASEN also works to create a competitive economic network in line with Morocco’s aspiration to become a leader in the field of renewable energies.