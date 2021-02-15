Moroccan Passport 79th Strongest Worldwide, Gives Access to 64 Countries

Spread the love

Providing access to 64 countries around the world without visa or with a visa on arrival, the Moroccan passport has ranked 79th worldwide in the 2021 Henley Passport Index.

The index ranks countries based on the number of countries their citizens can access without visa or with a visa on arrival.

Despite maintaining the same strength as in 2020, the Moroccan passport lost three ranks this year. It provides access to 32 countries without visa and to 32 more with a visa on arrival.

The countries where Moroccans can travel without applying for a visa beforehand include 27 states in Africa, 13 in Asia, eight in Oceania, six in the Caribbean, five in the Americas, and five in the Middle East.

The 2021 Henley Passport Index put Morocco in the ninth position In the Middle East and North Africa, behind the UAE, Israel, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Tunisia.

In Africa, the Moroccan passport is the 17th strongest. It ranks behind the passports of Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, Tunisia, Gambia, Uganda, Cape Verde, Ghana, and Zimbabwe.

Most developed countries ranked in the top half of the index. Japan came first, followed by Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Austria.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the ranking included war-ridden countries such as Yemen and Somalia (106th), Pakistan (107th), Syria (108th), Iraq (109th), and Afghanistan (110th).