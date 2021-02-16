Morocco Orders Drones from Israel’s BlueBird Aero System

An Israeli defense website claims that the deal is not the first of its kind, saying that IAI and ELbit previously supplied Morocco’s military.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco has reportedly ordered drones from Israel’s BlueBird Aero Systems, a company known for designing and developing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) equipment.

The company also delivers combat proven solutions.

Reporting Morocco’s planned purchase of Israeli drones, Israel Defense quoted sources saying that the deal is part of an agreement between Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and BlueBird Aero Systems.

The website said Morocco’s order is the extension of a September 2020 deal between the IAI and BlueBird Aero Systems. The deal reportedly concerns IAI’s acquisition of 50% of the equity of BlueBird Aero Systems.

“Despite the announcement of the deal several months ago, the deal between IAI and Bluebird has not yet been closed,” Israel Defense said.

The website said that political “uncertainty” in Israel caused the delay in completing the agreement between IAI and Bluebird Aero Systems.

According to Israel Defense, this is not the first time for Morocco to receive military equipment from Israeli companies.

“Israeli defense companies, including IAI have in the past sold various types of armaments to the Moroccan army,” Israel Defense concluded.

The US has long been Morocco’s main supplier of military equipment. With Morocco’s decision to establish ties with Israel, it remains to be seen whether the two countries will work together in the defense sector.

Israel and Morocco established ties on December 10. They officialized the deal on December 22 through a tripartite joint declaration with the US.

The two countries have since started exchanging official visits, vowing to accelerate cooperation in a wide range of fields, including education, innovation, technology, and trade.