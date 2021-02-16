COVID-19 Related Death Toll in Morocco Reaches 8,504

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has said that Moroccan health authorities have vaccinated 1,904,169 Moroccan citizens and residents against COVID-19, as of Tuesday, February 16, at 6 p.m.

The number of vaccinated beneficiaries increased amid the decline of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

In the past 24 hours, health authorities recorded 476 new COVID-19 cases.

The numbers bring the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 479,071.

In the past 24 hours, the health ministry also announced 1,079 new recoveries from COVID-19 and 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently stands at 460, 628, marking a 96.2% % national recovery rate. The number of deaths, meanwhile, reached 8,504, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8% %.

Morocco now counts 9,939 active COVID-19 cases, including 448 in severe or critical condition.

Regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 254 new cases in the past 24 hours and three deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra comes second (65 cases, two deaths), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hociema (49 cases, one death), Marrakech-Safi (31 cases), Oriental (30 cases, four deaths), Draa Tafilalet (16 cases,s), and Souss-Massa (11cases, one death).

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported seven cases, one death, followed by Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (six cases), Dakhla Oued Eddahab (five cases), Fez-Meknes (one case, one death), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (one case).