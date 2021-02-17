Morocco Denies Death of 3 Elderly People Due to COVID-19 Vaccine

The denial statements come to reassure citizens and residents of the safety and efficiency of the country’s vaccines.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Health of Ministry has denied the death of three elderly due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A number of regional departments under the ministry refuted claims and rumors that some beneficiaries died due to the vaccine.

The first statement to deny such claims published on social networks came from the regional directorate of health in the Fez-Meknes region.

The statement denied “fake news” suggesting that two elderly people died due to COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

“The beneficiaries of the vaccine against COVID-19 are in good health,” the statement said.

The health directorate said that side effects from the vaccine include mild fever, swelling a few minutes after injection, and redness.

The directorate warned people against posting and sharing fake news likely to hinder Morocco’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Read Also: COVID-19 Related Death Toll in Morocco Reaches 8,504

On Monday, the regional directorate of health in the Beni-Mellal Khneifra also denied claims that an elderly man died in a vaccination center in Khouribga due to COVID-19 vaccine.

In a brief statement, the directorate said that vaccination was not the cause of the man’s elderly death.

“The man was not even vaccinated,” the center assured.

Concerns regarding the safety of the vaccine mounted before Morocco launched its vaccination campaign.

However, the Moroccan government has continued to reassure citizens and residents that the country chose safe and efficient vaccines that comply with the international standards.

Morocco launched its vaccination campaign on January 28, choosing Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines and targeting to inoculate as many as 33 million people (80% of the population) to reach herd immunity by the end of this year.

To date, Morocco vaccinated 1,904,169 million people