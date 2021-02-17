Morocco Arrests 6 Suspects for International Drug Trafficking

The suspects were in possession of 1627 kilogram of cannabis resin.

Rabat – Police in Casablanca arrested six individuals for their alleged involvement in international drug trafficking on Monday and Tuesday.

Police arrested the suspects near Casablanca, according to a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).

During the arrest operation, security services seized 715 kilogram of cannabis resin in addition to another 912 kilogram of cannabis in the house of one of the suspects in the Sidi Moumen neighborhood in Casablanca.

Security services also seized a vehicle that was in a warehouse in the rural area of Had Soualem near Casablanca.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigations into the case. Morocco is stepping up efforts to combat drug trafficking operations.

The country’s security services have carried out several operations in its fight against drug trafficking.

One of the latest operations took place on February 14, when police arrested suspects involved in a drug smuggling operation in Saidia, eastern Morocco.

Police seized 120 packets of cannabis resin with a total weight of 4.5 tonnes of cannabis resin onboard the vehicle.

In a different security operation on the same day, police at Casablanca’s Mohammed V Airport arrested a Guinean woman for drug trafficking. Police found 1.577 kilograms of cocaine under the woman’s clothes.

DGSN statistics showed that Moroccan police in 2020 seized 132 kilograms and 167 grams of cocaine, 476,923 psychotropic pills, 8 kilograms and 501 grams of heroin, and more than 217 tonnes of cannabis.