EU Support Could End Decades of ‘Tragicomedy’ in Western Sahara

Rabat – Francois Grosdidier, the French Mayor of Metz, called on the European Union (EU) to follow the US in recognizing the Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.



In a statement to Moroccan state media, the mayor of the Northeastern French city explained that “the United States set an example by recognizing the sovereignty of Morocco over its southern provinces.”



For Grosdidier, recognition by the EU of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces would show “those who are striving to preserve this residue of the Cold War that it is no longer the time.” The EU should act in ways that can help “the nations of the Maghreb to unite, to open up,” he added.



The French mayor believes that supporting Morocco’s Autonomy Plan is the best course of action for the EU, because it would “stop this tragicomedy which has been unfolding for decades to the detriment of the peoples of the region.”



Speaking of regional stability in the wake of recent developments in Guerguerat, Grosdidier explained that the series of “incessant and regular provocations by the Polisario” showed many observers that the separatist front is a destabilizing force for the region.



He also commended Morocco’s intervention to lift the Polisario blockade in Guerguerat in November 2020. The Moroccan government’s response to Polisario’s provocations was “legitimate and strictly proportionate,” he argued.

Echoing the increasing international support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, Gorsdidier described the Moroccan proposal as a “unique formula in the Arab-Muslim world.”