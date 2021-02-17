British Council Starts English Learning Show on Morocco’s National Radio

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Education and the British Council in Morocco began this week the broadcasting of English language learning radio program “Obla Air.”

The radio show is broadcasted every Monday and Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. on the national SNRT radio station. Mondays’ episodes will be re-broadcasted on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., while Wednesdays’ episodes will be re-broadcasted on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

“Obla Air” is aimed at people who are just starting to learn English. The show is a drama focused on a small budget airline called Obla Air.

“The airline has only one plane and captain, Maas Obla, who is also the owner of the airline. He and his crew are very committed and they’ll do anything to keep flying,” says the show’s plot on the British Council’s website.

Through its use of basic English sentences, the show allows listeners to learn new words in every episode. It helps learners improve their vocabulary, syntax, and English comprehension.

Learners can listen to the radio show either online, through the website of Morocco’s national radio station, or via traditional radios. The station is available in most cities across the country: Agadir (91.00 MHz), Casablanca (96.00 MHz), Fez (88.80 MHz), Marrakech (94.90 MHz), Rabat (91.00 MHz), Tangier (88.70 MHz).

“Obla Air” so far includes three 20-episode series. Each episode is 15 minutes long.

The launch of the radio show is part of the British Council’s efforts to promote English learning in Morocco. The cultural institution has launched a series of initiatives in recent months, mostly in partnership with the Moroccan education ministry.

One of the British Council’s most recent initiatives in Morocco was the launch of an English-language digital library in June 2020. The library grants Moroccan students, teachers, and researchers free access to a collection of cultural and scientific teaching resources and distance learning programs.

Read also: British Council Launches Digital English Library for Moroccan Students