Real Estate Firm Chestertons Opens Branch in Morocco

Chestertons’ branch in Morocco is the firm’s first expansion in Africa.

Rabat – World-famous real estate operator Chestertons will soon enter Moroccan market as part of a merger with local operator JK Real Estate, the company announced on February 16.

JK Real Estate, a domestically-known firm for the promotion of modern houses, is now part of Chestertons’ Luxurious Immobilien Network and will run under the brand name of Chestertons Morocco.

Led by Jawad El Hassani Sbai, an experienced director of sales and business, Chestertons Morocco will be a new company for the management of real estate properties in the country. Its headquarters will be in Rabat, but it will also serve major cities such as Casablanca, Marrakech, and Tangier.

The company will focus on high-end properties, including freshly-constructed luxury apartments and villas.

Chestertons’ expansion in Morocco is part of a large growth strategy the firm recently launched. Over the past few years, the organization has opened several offices in many countries such as Canada, France, Spain, and the UAE.

First established by Charles Chesterton in London in 1805, the firm is one of the largest real estate operators in the world.

The two-century old firm began by selling real estate properties in London, before expanding to other regions.

Chestertons recently expanded in new markets like the Middle East. The Chestertons network currently includes more than 100 offices in 21 countries across five continents.