Notorious ‘Hamza Mon BB’ Instagram Active Again, Attacks Celebrities

Hamza Mon BB accounts share indecent photos, videos, and other contents, claiming that the objective is to “unveil the truths of some people..

Spread the love

Rabat – The notorious social network “Hamza mon bb” case is making national headlines again.

The Hamza mon bb Instagram account has started sharing controversial contents just a few weeks after the prosecution of Moroccan singer Dounia Batma for her involvement in the case.

The notorious case references a social network account that was active on Instagram and Snapchat.

The accounts share indecent photos, videos, and other contents, with the “admins” claiming that the objective is to “unveil the truths of some people.”

Some of the celebrities the accounts frequently attacked have filed complaints against the anonymous managers of the Hamza mon bb social networks.

Earlier today, an admin of the Instagram account of Hamza mon bb wrote a post that elicited many comments and thousands of likes.

In the post, the anonymous admin claimed he was away but he was still “monitoring” several cases closely.

He said many “things went the right way after the truth about some separatists and traitors was unveiled.”

The account also attacked Moroccan singer Saida Charaf, who was among the first people to file a complaint against the social networks.

Read Also: Marrakech Court Sentences Singer Dounia Batma to 1 Year in Prison

The account published a photo of the singer in a nightclub singing.

After suspending its activities for several months, the account appears just a few weeks after a Moroccan court sentenced Dounia Batma to one year in prison.

The court increased Batma’s sentence to four more months after sentencing her to eight months in July 2020.

Despite the sentence, Dounia Batma is still free and out of prison. The singer continues to share her photos and videos on her social networks daily.

Batma’s latest post, shared yesterday, shows her posing in a black outfit.

The singer, however, cannot go out of the country after police confiscated her passport.

Authorities took the decision after finding Dounia Batma and her sister Ibtissam Batma guilty in the Hamza Mon BB case. The two sisters continue to deny the accusations, however.

Ibtissam Batma, who is still in prison, received a one-year prison sentence. The court brought several charges against the sisters, including accessing personal data to disseminate people’s private conversations and pictures through online applications without the victims’ consent.

The charges also include the sharing of people’s information with the intention to undermine their privacy and reputation.