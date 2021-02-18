3.6 Degree Earthquake Recorded Off Agadir Coast, Morocco

Spread the love

Rabat – The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 degrees on the Richter scale approximately 30 kilometres off the coast of Agadir, Morocco.



The earthquake hit at the depth of five kilometres beneath the epicenter, off the coast of Agadir, Morocco (30.21 N ; 9.78 W), early morning on Thursday, February 18, at 3:20 a.m. local time.



According to Volcano Discovery, a website dedicated to aggregating seismic data and user reports on earthquake activity, many Agadir residents reported the event within minutes of the quake. Most people reported the earthquake as short and light shaking.



No casualties or property damages have been reported at the time of writing.



The EMSC received their data from CNRM National Center for Scientific Research, Rabat, Morocco.



Tremors of a 3.6 magnitude are felt but seldom cause severe damage. Earthquakes of magnitudes 2.5 or less are usually not felt, while those with magnitudes of 6.1 or greater can cause significant damage in populated areas.



Central Morocco experiences frequent earthquakes. The Midlet province, in particular, recorded multiple earthquakes at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, ranging between 4.2 and 5.3 degrees.



On July 23, 2020, more than 70 scientists published an article in the academic journal Science. The paper stated that the world became a little quieter during the global lockdown. According to the researchers, the Covid-induced global quietness has made it easier to record the different seismic movements around the globe.