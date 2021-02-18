Morocco Climbs 2 Spots in FIFA Ranking, Ranks 33rd Globally

Morocco is the fourth best football team in Africa.

Rabat – Morocco’s national football team has climbed two spots in the FIFA 2021 Ranking and is now positioned 33rd globally.

The Atlas Lions secured the ranking after scoring 1,481 points. Morocco is also the fourth best African team ahead of Nigeria, Egypt, and Cameroon.

Senegal (20th globally) tops the list of best football teams in Africa, followed by Tunisia (26th) and Algeria (31st).

With 1,488 points, Algeria is ahead of Morocco’s Atlas Lions by a slim seven points.

In the previous ranking, FIFA positioned Morocco’s team as the 35th best national team in the world.

Morocco’s football team did not participate in any official or friendly matches this year.

In 2020, however, the football team played a friendly game against Senegal, the highest-ranked team in Africa.

Morocco won the match 3-1.

The Atlas Lions also played a friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, finishing the game with a 1-1 draw.

In November, Morocco played an official match as part of the 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

During the matches, Morocco dominated the Central African Republic with a 4-1 win and defeated the same team 2-0 in a double confrontation.

Morocco will play two more matches as part of the 2021 CAN qualifier matches, against Mauritania and Burundi.